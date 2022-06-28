Judy Shaffer Anderson Tesdal, 75, of Laurel, MT.

With grief and great sadness, we announce the loss of Judy Tesdal on June 23. She is preceded in death by her parents: Julius and Ailene Shaffer; and grandchildren: Punky and PJ.

Judy was Born on December 4, 1946 in Billings, MT and graduated from Billings West High School in 1965. She married David Anderson in 1966 and both were blessed with four children: Mike Anderson, Tom Anderson, Rick Anderson, and Sarah Henderson. During Judy's 25+ year career as an LPN, she greatly enjoyed working with her fellow nurses and doctors in the maternity ward at St. Vincent Hospital, the ENT, and Ophthalmology department at Deaconess, finally retiring in 2005 as a family practice nurse at the Billings West End Clinic.

Judy is survived by her children; brother, Jim Shaffer; grandchildren: Mikayla, Miranda, Travis, Quaid, Lila, Kerry, Teagan, Taylor, Emmeline, Shale, Samantha; and great-grandchildren: Marley and Collin. Judy is also survived by her husband of 19 years, Martin Tesdal; and his three children. Please join us for a celebration of life on Friday, July 1 at the Family Church in Laurel, MT at 11 a.m.