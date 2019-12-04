Judy Smith Wilson of Worden passed away December 2, 2019. She will finally be able to take a deep breath. She was born on May 27, 1938, in Vernal, Utah, daughter of Thomas Niles and Crystal Smith. She married Robert Wilson of Billings, who passed away in 2014. She held various office management jobs. They had three children: Doug Wilson of Worden, Laurie (Gerald) Timmerman of Billings, and Steve (Shelly) Wilson of Ballantine. They enjoyed their three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. We enjoyed her sense of humor along with her “Judy jokes”. She will be dearly missed. Until we meet again, Mom….SKOAL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Riverstone Hospice. Services will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Judy Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
