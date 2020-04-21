Judy West
Judy West, 74, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, with her husband and her two boys by her side at Saint Vincent hospital.
Judy was born on August 4, 1945, in Shepherd, Montana, to George and Helen Yerger. She is the oldest of three girls. At a young age Judy worked on the family farm driving tractors, milking cows, and tending chickens. All the things of life as a farming family. When she wasn't helping on the farm, she loved to ride horses and would walk to Marj and Carol Stewart's house to have fun with friends. One day while driving for her dad, as they worked the hay, Judy caught the eye of the hired ‘hay stacker', Vernon West and from that day on they were inseparable. A few years later they were married on June 29, 1963. They would end up having two boys, Darwin and Dale. Judy's love and dedication to her family drove her every day, from the beginning to the end. She will always be remembered for her kindness, love, and caring heart.
Judy is survived by her husband, Vernon West; her two sons and daughter-in-laws, Darwin and Leslie West, Dale and Chandra West; her grandchildren, Donovan, Jared, Tyler, Alexandria, and Braden; her mother, Helen Yerger; her sisters and brother-in-law, Ruby Moore, Georgia and Chuck Walter; and several nephews and their families.
She is preceded in death by her father, George Yerger and her brother-in-law, Lyle Moore.
Judy/Mom, ‘Your days of pain have ended and the time has come to ride that horse one more time into the next life! We Love You!'
