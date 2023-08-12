Julia Ann Harbor passed away peacefully with family by her side Monday, July 31, 2023 at The Cottages, Chapel Creek, Frisco, TX. She was born on January 18, 1952 in New Boston, TX to Oma Mae and James Henry Harbor, Sr.

Julia was a member of the New Boston High School graduating Class of 1970. She graduated from Baylor University School of Nursing with a BSN in 1974, and began her extensive career in health care as an ICU and Surgical Nurse at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas.

While in Dallas, Julia earned an MBA in Accounting, became a CPA, worked as an Investigative Agent for the IRS, and partnered with a nursing colleague to open one of the first retail video stores in the area.

In the early 1990s, Julia moved to Billings, Mont., where she continued her nursing career at Deaconess Medical Center. She was later a partner in the creation/opening of the Wellness Center and the Yoga Center in Billings. After a number of years in Montana, Julia moved to Marina Del Rey, CA where she spent 10 years.

She eventually retired back to Montana where she lived until early onset Alzheimer's created a need to be near family in Plano, TX. Julia had a great love for life.

She was a Certified Yoga Instructor and loved teaching others the art of yoga. She loved walking, hiking, skiing and enjoying music as well as spending time caring for "her boy, Jack", her Westie. She was also a great lover of the Arts and an avid supporter of local artists in Montana.

Julia traveled extensively over her lifetime, often with friends or family. She was most at home in the mountains of Montana and in Ireland. One of the great joys of her life was her travel to Northern India where she volunteered in service at the Tibetan Delek Hospital in Dharamshala. With her caregiver's heart, she served the people of India and developed a great love for them.

Friends and family remember Julia's generous and often competitive spirit and strong will. Fine cuisine and Veuve Clicquot Champagne while entertaining friends and family brought joy to Julia. Julia was an excellent dancer and could be found on the dance floor whenever the opportunity existed. Even when she eventually moved to a Memory Care home in Frisco, TX, she could be seen dancing with the staff and residents.

Early onset Alzheimer's robbed us of this wonderful sister, aunt and friend far too soon. We will cherish her memory and miss her in our lives, always. Preceded in death by her parents, Oma and James Harbor, Sr. and her sister, Jane Bookout. She is survived by one brother, Jim Harbor (Karen) of Plano, TX; nieces: Casey Sanders of Plano, Courtney Taylor of New Boston, Alicia (Frank) DeCluette of Frisco; nephew, Justin Harbor (Christy) of Doha, Qatar. Several cousins and multiple great-nieces and nephews as well as many friends.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Montana Rescue Mission.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stonebriarfh.com for the Harbor family.