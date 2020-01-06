Anne Gordon passed away in Beaverton, Oregon following an extended illness. She was born in Billings and raised on the family ranch in the Bull Mountains, north of Shepherd. She and her sister Frances attended schools in Pompeys Piller, the Fratt in Billings, the Huffine one room school, Laurel, and Shepherd. In 1946 for her eighth grade, Anne spent the school year at home as they had established the Marsh School with six of her cousins. The school was just two miles from the home ranch.
Anne graduated from Musselshell and attended Eastern Montana College. She married Bob Gordon and through married life they transferred from Montana through the mid-west, eventually ending up in Oregon, with the Milwaukee Railroad. During retirement, they returned to Montana, where they lived until Bob’s passing in 1999.
Anne spent many of her remaining years with Don Adolph, travelling and wintering in Arizona.
Anne loved to play and teach bridge, dance and go anywhere where there was good old western music.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her daughters Marsha Kaltenberg (Doug), Darla Pike (Bob) and her son, Rob Gordon (Andrea). She was blessed with six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Dale Marsh (Donna), and her sisters, Doyletta Zweifel (Frank) and Sharon Schwab (Dick).
The family is planning a life celebration service to be held this summer in Roundup, Montana.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Friends of Musselshell School.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.