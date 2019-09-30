LITTLE ROCK. ARK. — As the sun rose on the morning of May 15, 1964 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Julia Elizabeth Stevens made her debut. Full of energy and happiness, she never stopped until the morning of Sept. 9, 2019 when her body said, ‘I can fight no more. It is time to rest.’
Julia was the firstborn of Henry V. and Thelma S. Stevens, of Billings and sister to Raymond, Lora, Krista and Rebecca. She graduated from Billings West High School in 1982 and earned a BS in Mathematics with honors from Syracuse University in 1986. She joined the US Air Force in 1987, rose to the rank of Captain and settled in Little Rock, Arkansas. In 1995, she retired from the Air Force to devote her full attention to her five children whom she adored more than anything else in this world: Henry, Sebastian, Gabriel, Mariah and Brenna. Her desire to continue learning was a life force to her and she also earned a Masters of Arts in Teaching in Education with honors from Harding University and a BS in Theology from St. Gregory’s University. During the last ten years, she was a much-loved instructor and colleague at Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock.
A savvy world-traveler, Julia loved languages (even mastering the Basque language while studying a year abroad), laughing, music, singing, reading, Sudoku, crafts, her extended family and giving small, meaningful gifts to those she loved. She remembered birthdays, anniversaries and accomplishments and her contact list was always up-to-date. She was an accomplished mathematician, theologian and a natural-born teacher. She always made sure everyone else was okay and never worried about herself. Her spirit and soul were nourished by her catholic faith.
You have free articles remaining.
While she lived in Little Rock, she never lost her love of the mountains and the spirit of the West. Julia was taken far too early, yet our hearts are lifted by knowing she is at peace. Her parents will remember her determination and perseverance, her sisters will remember her generosity and creativity, her friends will remember her thoughtfulness and kindness, her students will remember her uplifting and can-do spirit, and her children will never forget the boundless love and patience she gave them. She touched so many lives and taught us to smile through adversity. Julia will be missed by all who knew her.
A rosary and funeral Mass were held in Little Rock. She will be interred in Calvary Cemetery, St. Pius Catholic Church in Billings Montana at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Julia’s name may be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation (alpha1.org).
To plant a tree in memory of Julia Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.