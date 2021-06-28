My grandmother Julia Riojas was unexpectedly given her angel wings on June 24, 2021.

Julia was born to Louisa and Antonio Riojas on July 4, 1953, in Laurel. She has a total of eight brothers and seven sisters whom she loved dearly.

Julia graduated from Laurel Senior High and went on to attend Trinity Bible College for two years.

Julia enjoyed her work and the many faces of the elderly as a CNA at Laurel nursing home and the Eugene Hotel in Oregon.

Her many loves includes her daughter Natalia and grandchildren Teanna, Diego and Jonas.

She had the love for the smell of lavender, Jeopardy, daffodils, quilting/sewing, the Oregon ducks, and did I mention donuts?

This October would be eight years of remission from breast cancer.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Antonio Jr., Regina, Raymond, Gabriel, Matias and Martha T.; and her grandson Diego. Julia is survived by her siblings, Mary, Jose, Susan, Juanita, Bella, Sandy, Marcos, Danny and Tino; her daughter Natalia; and her grandchildren, Teanna and Jonas. Julia had many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

A viewing/service was at 5 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Burial service to be announced at a later date. Celebrate Julia's birthday on July 4th at the park in Laurel!