× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Julian Douglas Lemaster was born on August 9, 1938, in Martinsburg, West Virginia, the second son of Bruce D. and Ella M. Lemaster. He died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Billings Clinic.

Following in both his grandparents and parents' footsteps, Julian was received into the Seventh-day Adventist church fellowship when baptized on October 11, 1952 in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Throughout his entire life Julian maintained a steadfast faith in Jesus as his personal savior and the special message of the Seventh-day Adventist church.

After high school graduation in 1956, he began studies at Columbia Union College in Tacoma Park, Maryland. He entered service in the U.S. Army in February 1959, earning an honorable discharge in February 1961. Julian met the love of his life, Iva C. Carpenter, while attending school and working at the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventist worldwide headquarters in Washington D.C. Julian worked at the service station and Iva at the Treasurer's office. Three months after their first date, they were married on July 14, 1963 at the General Conference Chapel in Washington D.C.