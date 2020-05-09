Julian Douglas Lemaster was born on August 9, 1938, in Martinsburg, West Virginia, the second son of Bruce D. and Ella M. Lemaster. He died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Billings Clinic.
Following in both his grandparents and parents' footsteps, Julian was received into the Seventh-day Adventist church fellowship when baptized on October 11, 1952 in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Throughout his entire life Julian maintained a steadfast faith in Jesus as his personal savior and the special message of the Seventh-day Adventist church.
After high school graduation in 1956, he began studies at Columbia Union College in Tacoma Park, Maryland. He entered service in the U.S. Army in February 1959, earning an honorable discharge in February 1961. Julian met the love of his life, Iva C. Carpenter, while attending school and working at the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventist worldwide headquarters in Washington D.C. Julian worked at the service station and Iva at the Treasurer's office. Three months after their first date, they were married on July 14, 1963 at the General Conference Chapel in Washington D.C.
After the wedding they moved to Riverside, California, and Julian entered Loma Linda University. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1966. Julian worked as business manager at Modesto City Hospital and Doctors' Hospital of Modesto in Modesto, California. He finished his career working in real estate and mortgage financing. Forty-two years of work and life in California took them to stays in Redding, Merced, and back to Modesto, until retiring north to Billings in 2006.
Iva wishes to thank The Billings Clinic for the 35 days of extraordinary care during Julian's hospitalization. They were a constant source of professionalism, compassion, and reassurance.
After 56 years of marriage, Julian is survived by his wife, Iva C. Lemaster. Also surviving are his sister-in-law Dorothy A. Schaak; brother-in-law William D. Schaak; and nephews Neal, James, and Donald Schaak, all of Billings. He is also survived by several cousins located in the U.S. and Canada. He was preceded in death by his father Bruce D. Lemaster, his mother Ella M. Lemaster, his older brother Donald B. Lemaster, and his sister-in-law Ingrid Lemaster.
Smith Funeral Chapels are in charge of arrangements. A graveside service was held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the Billings Seventh-day Adventist church when social gathering restrictions are lifted.
More information is available at smithfuneralchapels.com
"Because I am righteous, I will see you. When I awake, I will see you face to face and be satisfied." -Psalms 17:15 NLT
