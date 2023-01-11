Julianne Westermark

Julianne passed away January 5, 2023 at the age of 59, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loved ones. She arrived into this world on July 1, 1963, the daughter of Melvin and Eleanor Smith, in Kalispell, MT.

We will miss Julianne dearly, but we are so grateful for the time we had to spend with her. We will always feel her presence in our hearts.

The family wishes to send a special thanks to the staff at RiverStone Hospice for their care and compassion.

Julianne was preceded in death by her mother Eleanor Smith. She is survived by her father Mel Smith, her husband Dale, 3 sons, 7 brothers and sisters, 7 grandchildren and countless loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.