Julie Ann Fraley, 62, of Billings passed away in her home on December 28. The daughter of Teddy and Fred Hofferber, Julie is survived by her daughter Lena Fraley, grandson Reggie Nettles, sisters Janet Barnhart and Susan Ortman, and nieces and nephews. Julie loved spending time with her daughter and grandson and was the happiest when outside enjoying nature. From spending time with her family in the Pryors when she was a kid, to exploring the Rocky Mtns when visiting her daughter in Colorado or just going to the Zoo, she truly loved the outdoors. When at home, she could be found spending time in her yard taking nature pictures, picking currants to make jelly or going out at night to take pictures of the moon. She will be deeply missed. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.
