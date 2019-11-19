Julie Ann Prill entered heaven on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Julie was born July 19, 1945, in Billings, to John R. and Rosemary Klein.
On July 25, 1964, she married the love of her life, Thomas W. Prill of Laurel. They were happily married for 54 years. She devoted her life to her home and family. She took great delight in gardening every summer and giving away the vegetables to family and friends. Her favorite hobby was quilting, accomplishing over 70 pieces that were given with love to many. She was a lovely, wonderful and compassionate woman who served her marriage, family, church and community well.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard Klein (Marcia), and her beloved husband Thomas W. Prill.
She is survived by her sister, Darlene Wilhelm (Jim) of Portland, Oregon; brother, Bob Klein (Ruby) of Billings; children, Carolyn Prill Bennett (Steve) of Dumas, Texas, Tony Prill of Billings; and many nieces and nephews. The greatest joys in her life came when she became a Nana to her grandchildren: Lindsey Clemons (Daniel) of Yelm, Washington, Adam Reiter (Brenna) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Philip Reiter of Williston, North Dakota, Jonah Prill, Ethan Prill, Evelyn Prill of Billings; and two great-grandchildren. Julie was a loving mother and an energetic, caring Nana. Her loss is deeply mourned by her family and is felt by a large circle of friends.
A rosary service in her name is to be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings. A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. W., Billings, with interment to follow in the Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel.
Julie’s immediate family wish to extend gratitude to the care workers of RiverStone Health, Synergy Home Care and extended family, friends for their love and prayers during her declining health. She expressed her sincere wish to say thank you from the bottom of her heart.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
