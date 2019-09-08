Julia F. Hlebichuk, 88, of Billings, passed away at Tendernest on Sept. 1, 2019. Julie, as she preferred, was born on Jan. 6, 1931, in Glendive, to and Jan and Anna (Latka) Pisk.
Julie married Steve Hlebichuk in Glendive on July 12, 1952. They moved to Billings in 1990.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie (Vance) Todd of Denton, and Leah (Justin) Redmond of Huntley; grandchildren Evan (Mallory Boich) and their son Carter Todd and Collin Todd, Stephen and Shilo Redmond. She was preceded in death by her husband Steve in 2016.
Julia would like to thank all those who took care of her and she thanks God for His everlasting care.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. West, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
A full obituary is available online at www.michelottisawyers.com.
