 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Julie K. Thorson
0 entries

Julie K. Thorson

  • 0
Julie K. Thorson

Julie K. Thorson passed from this earth on Thursday, June 24th. She was known by many close friends and family as ‘Julie from the Coulee'. As she always used to say ‘Powder River Let'er Buck!'

Julie's Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 12, 10 a.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home. 733 W Wicks Ln., Billings. For the full obituary or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News