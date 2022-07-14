Julie Mae Hildebrand, formerly Ostermiller, age 81, passed away Oct. 31, 2021, in Spokane, WA. Julie suffered from dementia and the onset of Parkinson's disease.
Julie is survived by her two children: daughter, Cindy K. Brady of Medical Lake, WA, and son, J. Scott Hildebrand of Meridian, ID. Other survivors include sister, Shirley Belville and brother, Roy Sheets; stepdaughter, Jeanne Carranco; her nine grandchildren: Taylor Hildebrand, Mitch Brady, Randie Douse, Price Miller, Loni Nelson, Parker Hildebrand, Sam Brady, Kennedy Hildebrand and Daye Miller; numerous nieces, nephews and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be on August 20 at 4 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, followed by a reception at The Windmill. In lieu of flowers, any monetary gifts received will be put forth into savings accounts for her great-grandchildren.
