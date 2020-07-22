× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Julie O'Leary Majerus

Julie O'Leary Majerus passed away on July 20, 2020 at the age of 70 in Roundup after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Billings on June 30, 1950 to Tim and Grace O'Leary. Julie was proud of her Irish and Catholic heritage. She graduated from Billings Central High and the College of Great Falls achieving a degree in elementary education.

In college, Julie met the love of her life, Gilbert Majerus. They settled near Roundup where they spent the next 48 years together. Julie taught elementary school in Roundup for over three decades, cherishing every one of her students, regarding them more like her own children than just pupils.

Julie and Gil were blessed with six wonderful children and nine grandchildren, which became the absolute love of their lives. If the kids were involved in an activity, you could be sure Julie and Gil would be in the stands cheering them on. Roundup sporting events will never be the same without Julie in the audience.

Julie loved to travel. Each summer the family would embark on a family adventure traversing the country. After retirement, Julie and Gil broadened their horizons and fell in love with Mexico, spending several weeks every year exploring different beautiful beaches.