Julie Sampson Brown

Julie Sampson Brown

Julie Sampson Brown, age 65, of Billings, Montana, passed away on Sunday, July 3, from a tragic car accident. Julie was predeceased by her father, Jim, and her mother, Sally.

She is survived by her husband, Cary and their children: Teresa Larsen (Matt), Melissa Russell (Travis), Steven Brown (Nicole), David Brown (Shelley), Jennifer Anderton (Landon), and Breanna Walker (Dylan); 15 grandchildren; as well as her brother, Curtis Sampson and sister, Sherie Lawrence (Ken).

