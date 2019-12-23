{{featured_button_text}}

Julius 'Jules' Clavadetscher, loving husband and devoted father, died Dec. 15 from complications of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and Parkinson's syndrome.

Jules was born May 3, 1943, to Herman and Ruth (O'Malley) Clavadetscher in Billings, their third and youngest son. His union with Ann Murdo, also of Billings, lasted more than 50 years.

Jules leaves behind his wife, Ann, his children Laura Dravenstott (Rob), John (Carol), Karen, Mike (Pam), and James (Molly) and thirteen beautiful grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held this coming summer. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

