Julius "OJ" Shoulderblade

Julius "OJ" Shoulderblade

Julius "OJ" Shoulderblade, of Billings, Montana, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home, on July 29, at the age of 37. A Funeral Service is scheduled at Mary Queen of Peace in Billings, MT, 3411 3rd Ave South, on Saturday, August 6th at 10 a.m., reception to follow. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at Dahl Funeral Home Chapel.

