June C. Brush passed away on Feb. 14, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on June 3, 1931 in Plevna, Montana to the late Christian and Elizabeth (Quenzer) Sieler. June married George C. Brush on March 15, 1951. Throughout their life, they were entrepreneurs. June and George shared over 34 years of marriage prior to his passing on Dec. 18, 1985.

She is survived by three sons George (Sandra), Bruce (Lisa) and Scott, sister Marcella, brother and sister-in-law Chris and Marty Sieler, nine grandchildren Brandy, Greg, Robyn, Zachery, Robert, Nate, Zachary, Seth and Renee and 19 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, her daughter Judy and grandson Douglas preceded June in death.

A service celebrating her life will be held on Friday June 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Smith West Funeral Chapel, 304 34th Street W, Billings, MT. Family requests in lieu of flowers or gifts please use that money to spend quality time with those you love.