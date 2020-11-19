June Collins

Junie was born July 3, 1946 in Billings to parents Fritz and Marie Kautz. Junie graduated from Laurel High School and then obtained a bachelor's degree in Social Work from the University of Montana. She spent over 30 plus years in the field of social work, with her main focus on helping children and families. Her most recent position was as a family resource specialist with the Department of Family Services until her retirement in December of 2012. She loved her work with a passion and changed many lives throughout the years. She was beloved by her co-workers and the families she worked with. Many of her co-workers became her family that she is still close with to this day. Junie had an innate sense of faith in the goodness of people.