June J. Paronto

June Paronto passed away on July 27, 2019. At 84-years-old, she was still full of spunk and enjoyed giving everyone a hard time. June was an independent woman with a sense of humor and commitment to family that is inspiring. She will be deeply missed by her sisters, Velma Gratwohl and Patsy Bach, many friends, nieces, and nephews.

June was preceded in death by her friend, Kay Helton; parents, Tirzah and Orville Paronto; siblings, Bud, Howard, Gene, Blair, and Bill Paronto, Betty Shay, and Pam Garton.

A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

