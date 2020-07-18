June Marlene Kraske

June was a dedicated mother to daughters Cindy and Karen, whom she shared with former spouse Richard Kraske. Spending time with family never escaped June. Countless photos show her kneeling and sitting on the floor or in the sand when the grandbabies were little, demonstrating every effort to better understand their view of the world. Evidence of her empathy and love. She was generous, sensitive, cheerful, and approachable, coincidentally all distinct characteristics of her favorite color, pink.

June was a gift to all that knew her. Her interest in others and their well-being never waned. She was an avid reader and loved to entertain. Two of her favorite books she often talked about were To Kill a Mockingbird and the Colorado Cache Cookbook by the Junior League of Denver. After retiring in 2001, June spent her time gardening, volunteering, traveling, and enjoying time with her family. She was a woman before her time. Long before gift baskets became a business, June carefully gathered and placed collections of purpose in a basket to give as birthday gifts, holiday gifts, hostess gifts, and baby gifts. Always more meaningful and appreciated than a typical off the shelf gift. One of the many ways she demonstrated her unique thoughtfulness for others.