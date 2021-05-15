 Skip to main content
June Mary Noyes (Goodale)
June Mary Noyes (Goodale)

June Mary Noyes (Goodale)

June Mary Noyes (Goodale) lived 27 days shy of a century. She was born on June 8, 1921, in Dickinson, North Dakota.

She passed on May 12, 2021, in Billings, surrounded by loved ones. June earned a nursing degree at Iowa Lutheran. During WWII, she served as an LT in the Nursing Corps. After serving in the Air Force, she continued her nursing career for 40 years. Upon retirement, she enjoyed bowling, travel and golf. June's passion for golf lasted to the age of 97 which was easy, due to her many friends at Par 3.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Holger and Clara Larsen; her husbands, Durwood Goodale (1976) and Kirk Noyes (2005). She is survived by children Robert (Linda) Goodale, James (Susan) Goodale, Judith Marth, Janis Crosmer (Dave) and Gary (Kari) Goodale; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Michelotti-Sawyers, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Stillwater Hospice at 3737 Grand Ave., Suite 1, Billings MT 59102.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

