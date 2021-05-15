June Mary Noyes (Goodale)

She passed on May 12, 2021, in Billings, surrounded by loved ones. June earned a nursing degree at Iowa Lutheran. During WWII, she served as an LT in the Nursing Corps. After serving in the Air Force, she continued her nursing career for 40 years. Upon retirement, she enjoyed bowling, travel and golf. June's passion for golf lasted to the age of 97 which was easy, due to her many friends at Par 3.