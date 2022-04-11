 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
June Minster

June Minster

June Minster, 82 of Billings, passed away on March 11, at her home. Tana was born on June 25, 1939 in Missoula, MT to Wilber E. and Anna (Dooley) Minster. Montana is survived by her son Tim "Lefty" Maclay, and his wife Polly of Billings and grandson David Lee Maclay of Phoenix. AZ.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. To view the full obituary and leave remembrances visit www.cfgbillings.com. She is now with God!

