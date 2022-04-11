June Minster, 82 of Billings, passed away on March 11, at her home. Tana was born on June 25, 1939 in Missoula, MT to Wilber E. and Anna (Dooley) Minster. Montana is survived by her son Tim "Lefty" Maclay, and his wife Polly of Billings and grandson David Lee Maclay of Phoenix. AZ.