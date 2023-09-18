COLSTRIP - Justin Daniel Rehard, age 42, of Colstrip, MT passed away on September 5, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM at the Pilati Ranch, 6 Palisades Campground Road, Red Lodge, Montana 59068.
