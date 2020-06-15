× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Justin Jacob Zentner "JJ", 44 of Billings, MT was born on June 7, 1975, to Paul and Bonnie Zentner. He passed away suddenly on June 4, 2020 at home. He attended Montana schools in Bridger, Musselshell and Melstone; and Wyoming schools in Lander, Jeffrey City and finally graduated from Arvada-Clearmont in 1993.

He was a basketball fanatic. He loved watching all Class C basketball, but especially the Bridger Scouts. He loved cheering on his nephews. He enjoyed going to casinos and to Laughlin, Nevada, with his mom. He was an avid coin and baseball card collector.

He also loved listening to music; Reba McEntire was the love of his life. He was also very proud of his yard and garden. He was a miser and extreme couponer. For Christmas he generously bought his family a year's worth of household supplies with his coupons.

He made many lasting friendships at Wal-Mart in over two decades of employment and he considered many of his co-workers family.

He loved taco salad, lasagna and filled peppers; he would call his sister and tell her he forgot what they tasted like. She spoiled him by making them every time.

His beloved cat "Boo Boo" preceded him in death and will be laid to rest with JJ.