Justin Jacob Zentner "JJ", 44 of Billings, MT was born on June 7, 1975, to Paul and Bonnie Zentner. He passed away suddenly on June 4, 2020 at home. He attended Montana schools in Bridger, Musselshell and Melstone; and Wyoming schools in Lander, Jeffrey City and finally graduated from Arvada-Clearmont in 1993.
He was a basketball fanatic. He loved watching all Class C basketball, but especially the Bridger Scouts. He loved cheering on his nephews. He enjoyed going to casinos and to Laughlin, Nevada, with his mom. He was an avid coin and baseball card collector.
He also loved listening to music; Reba McEntire was the love of his life. He was also very proud of his yard and garden. He was a miser and extreme couponer. For Christmas he generously bought his family a year's worth of household supplies with his coupons.
He made many lasting friendships at Wal-Mart in over two decades of employment and he considered many of his co-workers family.
He loved taco salad, lasagna and filled peppers; he would call his sister and tell her he forgot what they tasted like. She spoiled him by making them every time.
His beloved cat "Boo Boo" preceded him in death and will be laid to rest with JJ.
Javier loved speaking Spanish with anyone who would listen.
His nieces and nephews were very important to him and he enjoyed teaching them inappropriate words and songs.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Paul Zentner; his grandparents John and Frances Zentner, and Victor and Elizabeth Steffan; uncles, John Zentner, Frank Zentner, Ted Steffan, Bob Steffan, Bill Berry, and George Althoff; aunts, Diane Zentner, Alvina Zentner, Jose Smith, Jean Morrison, Joan Morris, and Evelyn Steffan; and by special friend Johanna Ohlhauser.
He is survived by his mother, Bonnie (Steffan) Zentner Cline (Gary); sisters and their children, Becky Johnson (Aaron), Mikkayla Reynolds (Nick), and Amanda Johnson; Sheila Sankey (Sheldon), Brittany Anthony (Tyler), Patrick and Markus Anthony, Bradley and Breydon Sankey and a brother Darren Zentner (Krystal), Ryan, Russ, Rod and Rex Zentner; step siblings and their children, Tina Denney (Ed), Adam Denny and Mark Cline (Patty); and a special friend Deb Kidwell.
Services will be held celebrating Justin's life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel, MT. Interment to follow at Mountainview Cemetery in Bridger, MT. The family would like to invite everyone to a reception following the burial at the Bridger Fire Hall, 210 S C St., Bridger, MT.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We love you to the moon and back Justin.
"Thank you for being a friend" - The Golden Girls
Service information
10:00AM
315 E. Third Street
LAUREL, MT 59044
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.