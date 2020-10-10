Justin Ryan Bernhardt was born to Don and Carol (Cooper) Bernhardt on July 12, 1977, in Omaha, Nebraska. He died on Sept. 16, 2020, in Sidney, Nebraska.

Justin graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1996. After high school he served 4 years in the US Marine Corps. He then obtained a BA in History with a teaching option from Montana State University – Billings, in 2005. His career has been as a teacher and football coach. He was a head coach or assistant coach at several high schools in Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska. He also served as an assistant for 3 years on the coaching staff at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.

Justin is survived by his parents, Don and Carol, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends, mostly in Montana, Wyoming and Neraska. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Justin's greatest passions in life were the US Marine Corps, Nebraska Cornhusker football and his German shepherds, Foxie and Rambo, and several springer spaniels that he grew up with.

Private graveside services with full military honors are planned at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a veterans help organization or dog rescue organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.