Kaaren Marsh Wylie was born in Wichita, Kansas on November 3, 1945 and passed into the presence of her Savior and her parents Bob and Anne Marsh on June 9, 2023.

She was the proud mother of Christy Crider, Julie Bruechert (Dave), Stephen Wylie (Krissy) and Laurie Wohler (Kurt). She was devoted to her grandchildren Erica and Dylan Crider; Brandon and Rachel Bruechert; Nathan and Andrew Wylie, and Ridge and Karsh Wohler.

Her siblings Nancy Canepa (Doug) and Robert Marsh (Deborah) comfort one another with "Kaaren" stories which end in laughter and some tears.

Benchmark events in Kaaren's life were competing on the Billings YMCA swim team; teaching swim lessons at the Y; graduating from Billings Senior High School in 1963 (GO BRONCS!) ; attending Springfield YMCA College; marriage to Dave Sorensen and later Ken Wylie; working at the Billings Bible Book store for 20+ years; celebrating life with family; praising God in church. She was a devoted student of the Bible.

She enjoyed the company of many friends who joined her at Caramel Cookie Coffee Shop, Perkins, Harvest Bread Company , or any other gathering place offering good coffee and fresh donuts.

We will miss her welcoming smile and infectious laugh.

Thank you God for her life. Memorial Service is Friday, July 7 at 11 at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd.