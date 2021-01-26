Kaci Janet Shea
Kaci Janet Shea, 33, passed away at her home Jan. 10, 2021 in Everett, Washington. She is the daughter of Jode Boyles Briggs and Bob Briggs, and the late John Dennis Shea; little sister to Stephanie, Michael, and Ryann; best auntie ever to Ella, Genesis, Daylan and Hunter.
A private family interment service is scheduled. We will celebrate Kaci's life with her loving extended family of friends in late summer or early fall 2021. Kaci loved children and dogs. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at heartofthevalleyshelter.org, or to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Vaya con Dios, mija. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.