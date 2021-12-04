Kale John Hablutzel, 47, passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 22, after an extended illness.
Kale was born March 2, 1974 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT to Gary Hablutzel and Karen Larson Bergstrom.
A celebration of Kale's life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9th at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. Reception to follow. For full obituary or to leave condolences, go to https://www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
