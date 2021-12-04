 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kale John Hablutzel
0 entries

Kale John Hablutzel

  • 0

Kale John Hablutzel, 47, passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 22, after an extended illness.

Kale was born March 2, 1974 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT to Gary Hablutzel and Karen Larson Bergstrom.

A celebration of Kale's life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9th at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. Reception to follow. For full obituary or to leave condolences, go to https://www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News