Kaleb was born on June 26, 1997 in Missoula. He spent his school years in Billings, attending St. Francis and Billing Central Catholic High School. He loved playing soccer, with his dad coaching a few years. He had a strong love for his football team, the Patriots, and many games were watched together with his mom and stepdad. He also had a soft spot in his heart for animals, especially his cats, Oscar and Baby, his dog Rocky, pet pig Murray and his colt, Bullet. Kaleb, we will miss your infectious smile, your quick wit, and your love for your family. Kaleb is survived by his father, Keith Sorum; mother, Angela Penninger; step-father, Doug Penninger, sisters Emily Coulston and Aimee Milton and brother Robert Milton. He is preceded in death by his sister Grace Sorum. We love you, Kaleb, always and forever.
