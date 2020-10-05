Kara Joy Milliron

Kara worked all her adult life to raise her son. She began at Osco Drug, later CVS at the age of 19. Her heart went out to the elderly clients that she helped for many years.

Her suffering began in 2009 when the brain tumors arrived to haunt her for 11 years. She and Chase received the gift of a fox terrier that same year. Teddy brought Kara comfort and laughter during those difficult years, never leaving her side. She lost him to cancer in 2019.

Quitting her job was difficult for Kara, losing a career that brought her fulfillment.

Kara chose to be baptized in Jesus this last summer of her life, becoming a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She endured many losses but in the end gained Christ. II Tim. 4:7 is Kara's verse, ‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. ‘

Kara was preceded in death by her father, Tim Oberg; uncle, Pat Oberg; and grandfather Wayne Kincaid.

She is survived by her mother, Kim Schutz; stepdad, Bob Schutz; and the Schutz family; the Oberg family, grandfather Clyde; grandmother Helen; uncle Mike Oberg; aunt Bonnie (Gerard) Huck; and many cousins. She also leaves behind the Kincaid family, grandmother M.J., uncle Kraig (Ann), aunt Kobi (Stuart) Andersen, and many cousins.