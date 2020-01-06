Karen Ann MacDonald Pike, age 60, passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 1, 2020, after her courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her children and family.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1959, to Leonard and JoAnn Pike in California. Karen was blessed with seven brothers.
Karen was married to Eugene MacDonald, and their three children: Chris, Billie Jo and Jamie. They lived happily in Billings, until he passed away in 1995. Jamie passed away at a young age; however, Chris and Billie Jo blessed her with eleven grandchildren and three adopted grandchildren from Wanda Oster and two great granddaughters. Karen later married Patsy Kline on Feb. 14, 2015, but they lived happily together for a total of 20 years. Karen’s family were the light of her life and her favorite pastime, along with cooking and playing keno.
Karen was a light in darkness for many, always opening her heart and home to anyone in need. She was a hardworking, loving, loyal mom, wife, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend to all that knew her.
Karen is survived by: her wife Patsy, son Chris, daughter Billie Jo, brothers: Mike, Frank, Jessie, Bob and John, grandchildren: Kendra, Kristabelle, Christian, Karmyn, Brady, Breonna, Logan, Garrett, Trinitee, Tamera, Shikira, Shyanne, Jacob and Pheebee, great granddaughters: Adya and Emily and numerous nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
She will be missed dearly, but is at peace in Heaven. Karen is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and JoAnn Pike, husband Eugene MacDonald, son Jamie MacDonald, and brother Billy Pike.
Special thanks to Riverstone Health and Hospice care for their great care and compassion in her final days.
A memorial service will be held for her at 3 pm on Jan. 9, 2020 at Smith’s Funeral Chapel Downtown. 925 South 27th St, Billings, MT 59101. Reception to follow.
Condolences may be shared online at smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.