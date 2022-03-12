Karen Ardith Hinman, 78, of Billings, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Lasting Legacy. The daughter of Art and Marian Gran, Karen was born in Miles City. The family moved to Billings, where she graduated from Billings Senior High School before attending Business College.

Karen married Richard Hinman in Miles City on March 1, 1970. They were married for 52 years, and lived in Miles City and Forsyth before moving to Billings in 1972. She operated A-1 Prorate for 30 years.

Karen's biggest joy was being a grandma. She was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and enjoyed showing horses. Active in 4-H, she was a leader of the Boots and Britches 4-H Club for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter Tamra Rae Herring (Michael); son Brian Richard Hinman (Jill); her brothers, Jim Gran, Jerry Gran, Randy Gran; and a sister, Cindy Gran. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Karen and Rick had a cabin in the Bull Mountains and she loved spending time there with family and friends. She loved her animals and being outside. Karen loved to play pranks, dress up for Halloween and was the best at hosting holidays. She loved Christmas and decorating for the holidays.

Her smile and kindness brightened any room she was in, and her generosity knew no boundaries. She was an amazing mother and “Gram.” She will be missed by many. She is in heaven riding Freddy, smiling so bright with the wind blowing through her hair — Until we meet again, ride pretty, Mom.

"She was my best friend" — Richard Hinman

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.