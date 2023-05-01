Karen Dosland Johnson, 86, passed away April 27, 2023 surrounded by family. A full obituary can be found at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, May 4 at Joy Lutheran Church (Seventh Day Adventist sanctuary). Graveside service to follow immediately at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.