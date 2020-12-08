 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karen F. Torrence
0 entries

Karen F. Torrence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Karen F. Torrence

Karen F. Torrence

Karen F. Torrence 85, of Billings passed away Dec. 7, 2020. She was married to Ralph Torrence for 64 years. They had two children Doug and the late Kristine. She has four grandchildren Abby Ryman, Jess Everett, Katie and Sarah Torrence. She had a love for square dancing for 30 years. She was the treasure for the First English Lutheran Church and very involved in Girl Scouts.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News