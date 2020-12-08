Karen F. Torrence 85, of Billings passed away Dec. 7, 2020. She was married to Ralph Torrence for 64 years. They had two children Doug and the late Kristine. She has four grandchildren Abby Ryman, Jess Everett, Katie and Sarah Torrence. She had a love for square dancing for 30 years. She was the treasure for the First English Lutheran Church and very involved in Girl Scouts.