Our wonderful friend, the incredible Karen Jackson has taken the next step on this amazing adventure we call life and will be performing on the highest stage with those who have gone before her.
A beloved teacher and incomparable entertainer for more than 40 years, Karen will so be missed. She will be missed by the many beloved friends, fellow educators, and children and families whose lives she shared. She will be missed by her dear friend and life partner Todd Yeager. And she will be missed by her friends in the theater, especially her co-conspirators in providing wonderful music and laughter throughout the years – The Calamity Jane Players.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 18, 2020 at the Columbia Club (formerly Knights of Columbus). A lover of animals, in lieu of flowers, Karen requested that any donations be made to the animal shelter of your choice.
We love and miss you Karen and as we say in the theater…
On your new adventure
‘Break a leg.’
