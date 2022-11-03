 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karen Lee Zuck (Pierce)

Karen Lee Zuck (Pierce)

Karen Lee Zuck (Pierce), age 62 of Billings, passed on October 19. Karen was born on September 2, 1960 in Harden to Margaret DeVore and Joseph Pierce. She graduated from Billings West High School in 1978. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, and thrifting.

Karen is survived by her son, Joshua Zuck and wife Kellee, her daughter Katie Gundlach and husband Danny, her granddaughter Kiera Gundlach, her twin sisters, Karla Wastcoat and husband Ty, Sharla Allen and husband Jack, her stepbrother Tracy Krug, her nephews Wade Allen, Hank Wastcoat, Burton Wastcoat, and her niece Grace Allen.

