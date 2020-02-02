Karen Lillian Ridl was born March 9, 1946, the daughter of Floyd and Juanita (Cortner) Allington of Roberts. Karen passed away peacefully Jan. 16, 2020.

Karen married Ray Ridl and had two sons, Kevin Andrew Ridl and Paul Eugene Ridl.

She was a kind and loving daughter, sister and mother. Karen will be missed terribly by her family. She taught all who knew her the true meaning of love.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, son Paul, twin sister Kaye Butler, brothers Kenny and Edward Allington, sisters Betty Howard and Molly Miller.

She is survived by son Kevin, Casper, Wyoming; brother Keith Allington, Sherwood, Oregon; sisters Cheryl Jones, Laurel and Bonnie (Rod) Vetter of Park City.

There will be services held later this summer. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

