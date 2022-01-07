Karen Lynn Kraske Melius

Karen was born to Louise and Emil Kraske on Sept. 10, 1941, in Billings. Sadly, her parents passed early in her life, leaving Karen and her “womb mate” Kendall and older brothers Dick and Don to live with their grandparents.

She attended Kate Fratt Memorial and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1959. Karen was swept off her feet by her darling husband Mel Melius. He was head over heels ... doing his best to court her for months until she said “YES”! The two lovebirds were married for 59 years.

The next chapter in her life was actually five chapters, her children: Michelle Still, Tana Hanson (Scott), Doug (Kelly), Pamela Byorth (Peter) and Michael (Amy). If her life was a cake, her 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild were the icing, with sprinkles of energy, tenderness, activity and love.

Her passion was sharing her time and talent with Holy Rosary Church, St. Vincent DePaul, St. Vincent's Cancer Center, Angela's Piazza and numerous 12-step groups. Anyone who met her would be affected by her acceptance, kindness and patience. Karen was famous for her hugs.

The loves of her life were Jesus, her Melvy and family. Her irreplaceable presence will be missed.