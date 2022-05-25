 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karen Lynn Kraske Melius

Karen left this world on Saturday, Jan. 1, to be with Jesus and receive the gentle love that has comforted her throughout her life.

A vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, and funeral mass 1 p.m. Friday, June 3. Both services will be at St. Pius X Church.

In lieu of flowers kindly donate to wwww.aidspirit.org, or Angela's Piazza.The full obituary can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.

