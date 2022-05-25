Karen Lynn Kraske Melius

Karen left this world on Saturday, Jan. 1, to be with Jesus and receive the gentle love that has comforted her throughout her life.

A vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, and funeral mass 1 p.m. Friday, June 3. Both services will be at St. Pius X Church.

In lieu of flowers kindly donate to wwww.aidspirit.org, or Angela's Piazza.The full obituary can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.