Karen M. Surryhne of Livermore, California passed away on Jan. 9, 2022 surrounded by her loving husband. Karen was born in Billings, Montana on May 27, 1940.

Survived by her husband of 54 years Kenneth Surryhne. Karen was predeceased by her parents Ray & Marian Jackson, her brothers Cliff and Kenneth Jackson and her sister Marlene Engen.

Karen grew up in Billings, Montana. After graduating from High School and working for a bank, Karen moved to Castro Valley, California where she worked in the bakery at Safeway. While living in Castro Valley, Karen met Kenneth, they were married on June 25, 1967. Karen is survive by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Karen love camping and playing Bunco with her friends and family.

Service will be private.