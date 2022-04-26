Karen Nickeson Johnson, age 64, passed away on April 25 in her home in Wellington, CO after a 4-year battle with cancer.

Karen was born in New Mexico to Winifred and Patrick Nickeson. She graduated high school at Billings West High in 1975. Meeting the love of her life when she was only 11, Karen married Lewis H. (Buzz) Johnson on June 6, 1975.

Karen had worked for Paris Beauty Supply, the State of Montana Drivers Services, Gainan's Flowers, and Poudre School District. Karen and Buzz started an upcycle business called Louie and Me Designs, and continued to upcycle vintage furniture, vintage suitcases, and other vintage items until the time of her passing.

Karen and Buzz had two children, Shawna Carlson and Buzz Johnson. She loved to travel, which she had the opportunity to do so all over the U.S. with Buzz's work. She also loved her family, friends, cats, dog, and, of course, coffee.

Karen is survived by her loving husband Lewis (Buzz) Johnson; children: Shawna (Josh) Carlson, Buzz (Kylie) Johnson; grandson Dylan Carlson, mother Winifred Lehner; siblings: Doug (Shawna) Lehner, David (Sissy) Lehner, Tony (Billie) Lehner, Christine (Henry) Nagel, Vicki (Dennis) Grimm, and many nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her father Patrick Nickeson and stepfather Russell Lehner.

A celebration of Karen's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 1 at Windsong Estates, 2901 Saddler Blvd, Severance, CO 80524.

The family would like to thank Pathways Hospice for their loving care of Karen.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial donations to Pathways Hospice at 305 Carpenter Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80524.

"She was beautiful, but not like those girls in magazines. She was beautiful for the way she thought, she was beautiful for the sparkle in her eyes when she talked about something she loved, she was beautiful for her ability to make other people smile even if she was sad. No, she wasn't beautiful for something as temporary as looks. She was beautiful deep down to her soul."

Please visitgoesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with her family.