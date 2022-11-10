It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mom, Karen Ruth (Berry) McKenzie, in the early morning hours, Monday August 1. Our mom fought until the end against the cruel, unforgiving effects of dementia.

Karen was born on September 30, 1945, to Marvin and Geneva Berry in Sidney MT. Karen was the younger sister to brother Roger. Karen attended schools in Sidney, graduating high school in 1963. Karen embarked on an adventure of her young lifetime, boarding a train, riding cross country, and working at the 1964 New York World's Fair. She spoke often of the experience. Karen returned to Montana attended MSU and Rocky Mountain College, meeting our dad, Willis, while in Bozeman and they were married in 1966. Willie and Karen have three sons: Kelly, Scott, and Barry. Most of our young life, mom was an arduous homemaker, there whenever we needed her, to help with homework and be the mediator for the squabbles of young boys. When Kelly and Scott were moving into early adulthood, Barry in elementary school; Karen returned to the workplace, working as an aide at Rose Park Elementary. Karen worked in various positions within the School District 2 in special education and later at Head Start. For many years, Karen looked forward to the Early Preschool Screenings. She talked about all the "little ones" and their families. She genuinely loved children. Karen missed her "ladies" from work and their lunches together. They should know mom treasured her time with them.

Karen enjoyed all her children and grandchildren's sporting events. Be it baseball, softball, football, basketball, soccer, and swimming she took immense pride in watching them compete. For many years, Karen was heavily involved in Little League baseball, operating the candy van at Veteran's Park and the concession stand at Urbaska Field. It was a thrill to take mom and dad to the 2011 Little League World Series and watch the Big Sky All Stars. Mom would often comment on how surreal it was to be at an event we watched on TV most of our lives.

Karen was cared for by her granddaughter Kate for some time allowing her to stay in her home as long as she could. Grandma was grateful for the care she received from Kate and especially her last adventure to Yellowstone Park.

Karen is survived by her son Kelly and his wife Lori, daughter Kate, great grandson Landon and son Cole of Billings, son Scott of Portland OR and Barry McKenzie and his wife Heather, daughter Aidyn and son Easton of Billings and brother Roger Berry of Sidney MT. She leaves behind a large extended family, many neighbors, and dear friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Geneva, husband Willis and great granddaughter Madison Ann.

The family wants to thank the staff and nurses at Highgate Senior Living Cottages and the care team from Stillwater Hospice. We will be forever grateful for the kindness they showed our mom.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday November 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at King of Glory Lutheran Church at 4125 Grand Avenue.