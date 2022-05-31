Karen Stevens Robinson passed away on Wednesday May 11. She was born on April 5, 1936, in Running Wolf Montana to Paul and Marjorie Stevens.

Her family soon moved to Lewiston where Karen grew up. She was influential in helping raise her siblings, James Stevens, Diana Tresch, Sandra Buck, Nancy Miner and Bobby Stevens. Throughout her childhood her family raised Shetland ponies. She would take the ponies into town on the weekends to give other children pony rides for 10 cents a ride. She also enjoyed dancing and played the tuba in the marching band.

She met the love of her life Jack through a blind date. They were married on February 4, 1958 and renewed their love for each other at a 60th anniversary party in 2018. During the early years of their marriage, Karen worked nights and Jack took care of their 5 children. That ended very quickly when Jack made dinner for all of the kids and they soon all had food poisoning!

Karen had a day care business for many years. She loved each and every one of the children she took care of and kept in touch with them throughout their lives. Karen also enjoyed making and decorating wedding cakes. She took pride in her 35 years of service as a hospice volunteer. Later in life both Karen and Jack enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels.

Karen had a love for children, cake decorating, traveling, playing games and bubble baths! Most of all, Karen loved storytelling and had the gift of gab!!

Karen is survived by her children and grandchildren: Kathy (Neal) Klein, Toni (Mark) MacGregor, Lee (Kristi) Robinson; Julie (Brad) Hein; and Brian (Di) Robinson; her 13 grandchildren Stephanie Harris, Steven Tinsley, Scott and Jon MacGregor, Samantha and Brent Robinson, Michelle Hein Hansen, Shannon Hein, Major Robinson, Kasey Robinson Anderson, Caleb Majerus, Kirby Beierle, and Chelsey Vladic; and her 14 great grandchildren Nick and Emily Harris, Heath and Jolene Tinsley, Britton and Emersyn MacGregor, Haddie, Gwyenth and Stella MacGregor, Charlotte and Annie Hansen, Jack Majerus, Mylo Beierle, and Otis Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her parents and siblings Jimmy Stevens, Diana Tresch and Bobby Stevens. We will miss the time spent with you and love you dearly.