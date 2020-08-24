Karen Welzenbach Johnson
Karen Welzenbach Johnson went to join her husband on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born April 30, 1937 and was the first of nine children born to Karl and Laura Welzenbach.
She loved to crochet and made numerous blankets for all of the family. Karen enjoyed going to garage sales with her sisters, Ardys and Nancy, and sister-in-law Cheryl.
She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her brothers, Jim (Cheryl) and David, sisters Nancy and Phyllis, and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.cfgbillings.com, under the ‘Our Families' tab.
