Kari Irene Edelman

After a short and courageous battle with ALS, Kari Irene (Foust) Edelman left this world to become a spirit in the sky on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. She was born in Red Lodge, MT in 1959 the eldest of three children.

She is survived by her two brothers: Ralph Foust Jr., and Clayton Foust Sr. Kari raised four children: Benjamin, Christopher, Jonathan, and Rebekah. She is survived by her kids and her four grandchildren: Tana, HaiLeigh, Lexi, and Natalie. Kari attended schools in both Montana and Texas.

She graduated from high school and received some additional training at Odessa College. She moved to Bridger, MT in 1983 and has resided in the area ever since.

Kari has always been the adventurous type from rock collecting, gold panning, and riding her motorcycle, to traveling in her van to visit with the friends that she has met over the years. She has worked in various jobs and described herself as a Domestic Goddess.

Kari is preceded in death by her parents: Ralph D. Foust Sr. and Ida Ilene (Graham) Foust.

Services to be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel, MT. A potluck and celebration of life to follow at Family Christian Center located at 1002 3rd Ave., Laurel, MT. Full obituary at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.