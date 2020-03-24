Karin Ann Aders

Karin Ann Aders was born March 9, 1938, in Billings, Montana, the daughter of Douglas and Virginia Hastings. She graduated from Billings Senior High School and attended Eastern Montana College.

Karin married Edward J. Aders on July 27, 1957. He entered the Army shortly thereafter, and she accompanied him during his tour of duty, living briefly in Arkansas and Oklahoma, before spending 1 1/2 years in West Germany.

Karin passed away on March 20, 2020.

Karin was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and St. Luke's Altar Guild. She received her Majority in Order of Rainbow for Girls. For many years Karin was active in local PTA and the Billings PTA Council, as well as in Little League and Pony/Colt Baseball.

Karin is survived by her husband Ed of 62 years. Sons; Ed Jr. (Kathy) and Steve (LeAnn), Granddaughters; Shelby (CJ) Eckman, and Tana Aders, Grandsons; Jeff and Greg (Kelci) Aders and Great Grandson; Trenton Eckman. She is also survived by sisters; Patty Tullar of Minnesota, Ginny Hobill of California, and a very special Aunt, Marilyn McKinney of Billings.

Services are pending. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or one's choice.

Michelotti-Sawyers are in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Karin Aders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.