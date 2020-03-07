Karl A. Bollman

Karl was born April 10, 1967, to Roland and Faith Bollman. Karl always enjoyed watching traffic and seeing all the different cars and trucks going by. He participated in Special Olympics for many years, both as a child and adult. He worked at McDonald's for 12 years and when you asked him about work he was always “busy, busy, busy”. After McDonald's, he was in the day program at COR Enterprises where he enjoyed cleaning tables for work and volunteering with Meals on Wheels and Audubon. He loved Hot Wheels, polar bears, going to movies and on outings with COR.