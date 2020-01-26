{{featured_button_text}}

Karl Roll said farewell to all his family and friends on Jan. 14, 2020. Family will receive friends at Stevenson and Sons Funeral home in Forsyth on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. A rosary service will follow at 6 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Forsyth. Burial will follow in the Forsyth Cemetery. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements. To read the full obituary or leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.

